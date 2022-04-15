ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Want to drive to Pikes Peak? Get ready to make a reservation

By Paige Weeks
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07uf59_0fAVX16600

COLORADO SPRINGS — Visitors hoping to drive to the top of America’s Mountain will soon see less traffic with the launch of a new reservation system.

Starting May 1, a new timed entry reservation system will launch in order to decrease the amount of car traffic leading to the summit of Pikes Peak . Reserved time slots will be required starting May 27.

“Reserving a time to drive to the top is designed to make your Pikes Peak experience more enjoyable and hassle-free, ensuring there will be space for you to park” the city wrote.

According to Colorado Springs’ website, although driving to the parking lot at the top of Pikes Peak requires a reservation, entrance to the Summit Visitor Center does not.

