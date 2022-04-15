ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Jeep Compass Is About To Get A Lot Better

By Michael Butler
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Jeep Compass has been a competitive player in the compact crossover market for the past 15 years, and the second-generation model has been with us since 2018. Over the past four years, the Compass has enjoyed a few updates, including a major interior refresh for the 2022 model year. 2022...

Related
Jeep's XL-Sized Wagoneer Twins Could Get HEMI V8 After All

At the New York Auto Show this week, Jeep's lineup got a little bigger. The brand debuted the Jeep Grand Wagoneer L and Wagoneer L at the show. In short, they're the biggest, most luxurious, cushiest Jeeps you can buy today. These are the long-wheelbase versions of the existing models, with the L models growing by a whole 12 inches. That in and of itself is pretty newsworthy, but there's something else.
CARS
Jeep Says The Future Of Performance Is NOT A V8

If you're in the market for a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, you now have three engine options. There's a 3.6-liter V6 with 293 horsepower, a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 with 357 hp, or the most powerful option of all, the Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid with 375 hp. Not only is the 4xe the most potent Grand Cherokee despite having the fewest cylinders (four), but it's also the quickest. The future of performance is moving towards electrification, and the Jeep brand is moving with it says brand boss Jim Morrison.
CARS
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L

If you're shopping for a high-end Jeep SUV, there is a bewildering array of choices available at the moment. You try choosing between a Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee L, Wagoneer, Wagoneer L, Grand Wagoneer, or Grand Wagoneer L. Yes, there is a substantial price difference between these models, but there is also significant overlap from one to the next.
BUYING CARS
The Jaguar F-Pace Just Got A Lot Sexier

The Jaguar F-Pace entered 2021 with fresh styling and an electrified straight-six engine, renewing interest in this luxury compact crossover SUV, and now Jaguar has improved it again, by adding two new trims to the F-Pace lineup. For 2022, the F-Pace will be offered in 300 Sport and 400 Sport trim, and there's also some newly added tech that becomes standard across the range. Both the 300 Sport and 400 Sport will be offered exclusively with a six-cylinder diesel, or six-cylinder petrol mild-hybrid engine in the UK, and a number of trim-specific appearance features such as new 21-inch Gloss Black wheels. While these updates are specific to our cousins across the pond at this point, it's highly likely that the same updates (besides that diesel engine) will follow for us in due course.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Morrison
Jeep Reveals Larger-Than-Life Wagoneer And Grand Wagoneer L Twins

The Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer ranges are set to grow with the introduction of long-wheelbase models. Known as the 2023 Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L, the latest derivatives now offer buyers even more space and practicality. Importantly, the brand new Hurricane twin-turbo engines will be made available, along with a new trim level, the Wagoneer Carbide.
BUYING CARS
LEAKED: This Is The 2024 Ford Mustang's New Face

The Ford Mustang GT has always been one of the best pony cars around, but when Ford revealed the all-electric Mustang Mach-E with arguably much softer styling, many wondered if the original coupe would be going soft too. In terms of powertrains, many would argue that the Mustang is losing some of its appeal now that it will be offered with two electrified engines. As for its styling though, it seems that things will be getting a little sharper, not softer. Spy shots have revealed very little so far thanks to extensive camouflage coverings being applied to the test mules we've spotted so far, but now a Facebook page has leaked one image of the new 'Stang.
CARS
Maserati's Compact Grecale SUV Will Be the Brand's First All-Electric Car

Italian luxury automaker Maserati has debuted its second-ever SUV, the Grecale, which will arrive in several powertrains including an all-electric version coming in 2023. The vehicle marks an early step in Maserati’s mission to transition into a fully-electric brand by 2030. Meanwhile, all Maserati models will be available in electric versions by 2025, according to brand executives via CNN.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeep Compass#Europe#Jeep Renegade#Vehicles#Suv#Tigershark#Kia
Is the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime Worth Its Price?

The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime is a plug-in hybrid version of Toyota’s popular crossover. And unlike the upcoming Toyota bZ4X, it does offer both an EV mode and the power of a traditional combustion engine. But it does have a starting price of $39,800, which makes it more expensive than the standard 2022 RAV4 model. The Toyota RAV4 Prime does come standard with all-wheel drive and the benefits of a PHEV. At nearly $40,000, its price is higher than that of the top-trim 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited. How does it justify that price?
BUYING CARS
2023 Toyota GR Corolla First Look: The Most Powerful, Jaw-Dropping Corolla Ever

American performance fans heartbroken by the decision to keep the Toyota GR Yaris, a furious and tiny street-legal rally car, from our shores have been thrown a very juicy bone. The one-size-up, just-as-feral 2023 Toyota GR Corolla is coming later this year as the king of consolation prizes. That's right, the Corolla, which has for decades been an easy-to-recommend, easy-to-forget commuter—in a word, boring—has gone on a performance-addled bender here, egged on by Toyota's Gazoo Racing (GR) performance division.
CARS
Ford Mustang Keeps Dominating Every Other Sports Car In The World

There are few things more American than the Ford Mustang. Some might think of apple pie, hot dogs, baseball, and that other American sports car known as the Corvette, but since 1964, the Mustang has been a winner among American buyers and has become a global pop culture icon. This Sunday, the car that started the 'pony car' classification celebrates its 58th birthday, and not content with celebrating quietly, it's just racked up another record. That's because, for the seventh year running, the Mustang has been declared the world's best-selling sports car. Ford has the global audience to thank for the award, as the Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Challenger/Charger twins aren't available globally, but the 'Stang still managed to beat out everything from the Mazda Miata to the Nissan 370Z.
CARS
Electric Chevy Blazer Could Be More Corvette Than Camaro

We love the GM Design Instagram account. Here you get to see all the weird and wonderful designs the GM team comes up with. Some make it into production, while others never see the light of day, but these designs always give us a glimpse into the future of GM cars. The latest creation to come out of the GM design laboratory is this racy SUV that looks like the electric version of the Chevrolet Blazer. The cool-looking design comes courtesy of Jason Chen, a creative designer for GMC, and we have to say that if GM decides to go in this direction when the Blazer does go electric, it should attract plenty of buyers.
CARS
Jeep
Cars
2023 BMW X7 Revealed With More Power And Controversial Styling

The BMW X7 is by far the company's most practical model. Seating up to seven occupants in a tasteful and luxurious cabin, the full-size X7 has impressed us since it went on sale in 2019, even if its design was initially polarizing. It's now time for the X7 to be refreshed to keep it competitive against rivals like the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class. We already saw the X7's new design with split headlights a few weeks ago when it leaked online, but that was a single grainy image; now we have an entire gallery to peruse.
CARS
Low-Mileage Honda S2000 Club Racer Selling For Porsche Money

Aside from the Civic Type R, Honda's lineup of passenger vehicles is sorely lacking in exciting performance cars. This wasn't always the case. Not that long ago, the Japanese brand would be able to sell you the S2000, a no-frills roadster designed to put a smile on your face. Rumors suggest a successor is on the way but, with Honda pivoting towards electromobility, it's unlikely it will be ICE-powered.
CARS
Official: Toyota Supra getting a manual transmission

The question of whether the Toyota Supra will get a manual transmission has left enthusiasts guessing since even before the current fifth-generation car, an A90 to fans, made its debut at the 2019 Detroit auto show. Well, enthusiasts need guess no more as Toyota on Friday finally confirmed that a...
CARS
Bentley To Revive Iconic Nameplate To Battle Rolls-Royce Spectre

What's the best part about an electric drivetrain? Some might leap immediately to the obvious. They are, whether we gearheads like it or not, cleaner than gas-powered cars. They also allow for far more legroom for passengers on account of their "skateboard" layout. Of course, there's also the noise to consider, or rather, the lack thereof, and while this may not be a pro for some types of vehicles, for others, it's an absolute boon.
MLB
2023 Subaru Outback Joins Lamborghini And Mercedes With New Navigation System

In-car navigation systems have often missed the mark. Inputting your destination via the touchscreen or voice commands can often be frustrating, or you may find yourself guided to the wrong address. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can improve matters, but a company called 'what3words' believes that it has come up with the perfect solution to fussy navigation systems. We heard about what3words back in 2017 when the company partnered with Mercedes-Benz, and again more recently when this functionality was added to the Lamborghini Huracan for 2022. But now it has announced a relationship with Subaru of America. The first model to benefit from what3words as part of its infotainment interface will be the 2023 Subaru Outback, appropriate for a car that is capable of traversing rough, desolate terrain.
CARS
Hyundai's New Windshield Wipers Could Save Your Life

When it comes to automotive entities that are at the top of their game, few can boast the success that Hyundai can. Of course, to continue its phenomenal growth, a company needs to reinvest in new technologies, which Hyundai has been doing with robotics and, more recently, synthetic fuels. Naturally, electric vehicles like the Ioniq 5 are a big part of the brand's continued and projected success, and while these EVs can make certain traditional features obsolete, Hyundai's newest invention is something that will benefit any kind of driver in any kind of car. Thanks to new patent filings uncovered by CarBuzz, we now know that Hyundai is making great strides in how safe stationary cars are.
CARS
Audi's New Concept Could Make Traffic Bearable Again

Generally, concept cars are more about presenting a cool idea, not the real-world execution of it. They're meant to showcase what's going to be possible over the next several years. Think of it as a mission statement on wheels. The latest mission statement comes from Audi. The Audi Urbansphere is...
CARS
