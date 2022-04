JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday morning. The victim was riding a bike in the westbound lane on Normandy Boulevard at about 4 a.m., according to Jacksonville police. A man driving a Dodge Ram truck, also in the westbound lane, hit the bicyclist, police said. "The driver of the truck tried to evade the bicyclist, but he was unsuccessful and ended up crashing with the bicycle," a police news release states.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO