Valley City, ND

Can ND Be Carbon Neutral Presentation April 25 In Valley City

By Steve Urness
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALLEY CITY, N.D. (WWGO) – A presentation titled “Can North Dakota Be Carbon Neutral by 2030? Governor Burgum’s Plan” will be held on Monday, April 25 at 7 pm in the Auditorium of the Rhoades Science Center on the campus of Valley City State University in Valley City, ND. The event...

