ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

COVID in Pa. weekly update, April 15: Cases, hospitalizations increase

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lF9B2_0fAVWgXn00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 12:30 p.m. on April 15, 2022, there were 7,700 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Friday, April 8, through Thursday, April 14, for a statewide cumulative total of 2,316,813 confirmed cases and 478,726 probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health .

The daily case breakdown from the past week is as follows:

  • April 8 — 1,073
  • April 9 — 590
  • April 10 — 614
  • April 11 — 1,013
  • April 12 — 1,416
  • April 13 — 1,814
  • April 14 — 1,180
COVID-19 travel tips, rules for summer 2022

The total number of new cases this past week is up about 42% from the number reported the previous week , when there were 5,436 new cases reported between April 1 and April 7 (as of DOH data from April 8).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of April 8-14 was 5.8%. This is higher than than the previous week’s percent positivity of 4.0%.

There are currently 441 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 57 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitalizations are up about 8% while the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased by 2 patients since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from Friday, April 8.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up !

The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 44,474, which is 70 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported a week ago.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels map , last updated April 14, all but three Pennsylvania counties have a low COVID-19 Community Level. Bradford, Sullivan, and Susquehanna counties have a medium Community Level designation.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

April 8-14

County Positivity Rate
Adams 5.5%
Cumberland 4.8%
Perry 4.7%
York 4.4%
Lancaster 3.8%
Mifflin 3.4%
Dauphin 3.0%
Lebanon 2.9%
Franklin 2.5%
Juniata 1.4%
Statewide average: 5.8% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of April 15, the last day the DOH data was updated, 63.1% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 73.7% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard . (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

Do you need a second booster shot? An epidemiologist has some answers

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker , 77.5% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on April 15.

A total of 18,979,971 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of April 15.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department's COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily at noon, according to the website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before hitting the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Senator candidates must receive […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Susquehanna, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Bradford, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
abc27 News

PSP investigates murder-suicide in Red Lion

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating two deaths in Red Lion. Police say that at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 17, they received a call about two dead individuals inside a residence in the 700 block of South Pine Stree after a relative went to check on the woman who […]
RED LION, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Travel Tips#Whtm#Icu
MassLive.com

COVID cases in Massachusetts increased last week after weeks of decrease; Search cases in your city or town

The number of new COVID cases in Massachusetts ticked back up last week following nine weeks of cases falling from a pandemic high the first week in January. Data updated Thursday by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health showed 4,595 new COVID cases by test date last week — an increase of more than 300 cases from the week before. Despite the change in direction, cases overall remain about as low as they were at the end of last summer.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
abc27 News

7 arrested after DC robberies, stolen dogs

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Friday that seven arrests have been made after a series of carjackings and robberies, including two dogs being stolen. The seven individuals were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property after a 10-week-old Australian Shepherd named Pablo was stolen at gunpoint from his owners on 8th […]
LANHAM, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. weekly COVID update: New omicron variant is already here. Here’s what local doctors expect.

COVID-19 case, hospitalization and death rates continue to fall, now down to levels not seen since last summer in Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley. This is what Dr. Jeffrey Jahre calls the “honeymoon period,” the general sigh of relief between waves. The fact that rates are still trending down is a promising sign, even as the new omicron BA.2 subvariant takes hold.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy