COVID in Pa. weekly update, April 15: Cases, hospitalizations increase

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 12:30 p.m. on April 15, 2022, there were 7,700 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Friday, April 8, through Thursday, April 14, for a statewide cumulative total of 2,316,813 confirmed cases and 478,726 probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health .

The daily case breakdown from the past week is as follows:

April 8 — 1,073

April 9 — 590

April 10 — 614

April 11 — 1,013

April 12 — 1,416

April 13 — 1,814

April 14 — 1,180

The total number of new cases this past week is up about 42% from the number reported the previous week , when there were 5,436 new cases reported between April 1 and April 7 (as of DOH data from April 8).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of April 8-14 was 5.8%. This is higher than than the previous week’s percent positivity of 4.0%.

There are currently 441 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 57 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitalizations are up about 8% while the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased by 2 patients since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from Friday, April 8.

The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 44,474, which is 70 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported a week ago.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels map , last updated April 14, all but three Pennsylvania counties have a low COVID-19 Community Level. Bradford, Sullivan, and Susquehanna counties have a medium Community Level designation.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

April 8-14

County Positivity Rate Adams 5.5% Cumberland 4.8% Perry 4.7% York 4.4% Lancaster 3.8% Mifflin 3.4% Dauphin 3.0% Lebanon 2.9% Franklin 2.5% Juniata 1.4% Statewide average: 5.8% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of April 15, the last day the DOH data was updated, 63.1% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 73.7% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard . (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker , 77.5% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on April 15.

A total of 18,979,971 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of April 15.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department's COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily at noon, according to the website.

