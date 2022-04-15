ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, AL

Dallas County under marginal risk for strong weather this weekend

By Nathan Prewett
selmasun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas County is under a marginal risk for strong weather throughout the coming weekend. All areas...

selmasun.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
CBS 42

Several counties under Severe Thunderstorm Watch

11:42 p.m. | All Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for the area have been cancelled. Several Central Alabama counties remain under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 2 a.m. — 11:31 p.m. | Tuscaloosa County EMA confirms they have received several damage reports. Both lanes of 32nd Street North in Northport are blocked to due to downed trees. […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
WKRC

WEATHER ALERT: Isolated strong to severe storms, tornado risk

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Strong to severe storms are possible in the Cincinnati area on Wednesday. There is a risk for damaging winds, large hail and even a tornado risk. The most favored period for severe weather is from noon to 5 or 6 p.m. It is a level 1 out of 5 severe weather risk for most of the Tri-State. The NWS Storm Prediction Center updated the risk to a level 2 of 5 for Warren, Clinton, Highland and Adams counties.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Dallas County, AL
Government
County
Dallas County, AL
KTVU FOX 2

Driver captures video as tornado touches down in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Multiple tornadoes spurred from a storm that moved across Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma Tuesday night. A large funnel cloud caused severe damage in New Orleans after nightfall. At least one person died and multiple others were injured, according to initial reports. Drew and Matthew Burke recorded video...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Reports#Extreme Weather#Alabamawx Weather Blog
WKRG News 5

Storm damage in Fairhope from Sunday night storm line

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Homeowners along some parts of Fairhope will be cleaning up storm damage Monday morning. There are branches over some roads in the Edington Place subdivision that have made them impassable. This is a neighborhood off Morphy Avenue. At one home I saw the wind punched out a large section of a […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Over A Foot Of Snow Expected In New York State

A massive Nor'Easter will impact much of New York state over the next 24 hours and it will bring plenty of snow with it as well. This massive snowstorm is expected to impact much of New York in the south and east and some areas could get up to a foot of snow from this storm.
OSWEGO, NY
WTOK-TV

Beautiful weather leading into the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you’ve enjoyed the quiet/calm weather we’ve had since Wednesday, then you’ll enjoy today and this weekend. Expect more sunshine than clouds each day with highs near 70 degrees today, low 70s for Saturday, and Mid 70s for Sunday. The tree pollen will remain high, so if you suffer from allergies, keep your allergy medicine handy. Mornings will remain cool with temps in the low 40s.
MERIDIAN, MS
NBCMontana

Fantastic weather through weekend

It's a beautiful afternoon across western Montana with partly cloudy skies, a bit more cloud cover across northwest Montana, however, and temperatures easily into the 40s and 50s. As high pressure continues to build in, tomorrow will be even warmer. In fact, it will be the warmest day of the...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

This US town just picked up 4 feet of snow in less than a week

April snow showers bring May flowers? Back-to-back snowstorms left residents measuring snow accumulations with yardsticks -- nearly 10 times the average snowfall for April. Two blockbuster April snowstorms struck one community in just a few days' time, leaving feet of snow. The late-season snow has piled up so high that it is setting records.
MINOT, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy