ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca City School District budget season comes but once a year, and with the air beginning to warm, it feels like that time again. Tax talk time. The initial budget request was officially presented by Dr. Luvelle Brown, the district’s superintendent, with sizable contributions from Deputy Superintendent Lily Talcott, ICSD COO Amanda Verba and ICSD Inclusion Officer Mary Grover throughout it as well. This year’s proposed budget, which is subject to a referendum on May 17, 2022 in which voters have the chance to either approve or reject the figure, is $148,944,098, representing a 2.59 percent increase from the year before.

ITHACA, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO