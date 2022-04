One thing I vowed to do at the start of 2022 was to eat out less and cook more. So far, it's been a real struggle to keep that promise and find tasty dinner recipes to make every single night (that's a lot of nights, ya know?). But I always get a surge of motivation to get back to my stovetop and attempt to that casserole recipe I pinned many moons ago every time I see best-in-class cookware brands like Le Creuset or All-Clad go sale—since they rarely do. But thanks to Sur La Table's Cookware Savings Event, these household cookware retailers have been now marked down by hundreds of dollars. And now I can feel even more inspired to cook at home (once my fancy new skillets and Dutch oven arrive, that is).

RECIPES ・ 7 DAYS AGO