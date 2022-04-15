This Dryer Brush Does All the Tricks for a Great Hairdo

I’ll admit it, I have two major weaknesses. (1) A good deal (I’m a bargain shopper at heart), and (2) TikTok. So when, during my late-night scrolling, I came across multiple TikTok-ers claiming they had found a budget-friendly, multi-purpose hair dryer brush called the Elecsop 5 in 1 Hair Blower Brush Hairdryer that delivered the same blow-out results as the expensive brands for a fraction of the price, I couldn’t look away. I mean, it seemed like this blow-out tool could master everything from blow-drying to creating voluminous bouncy curls…and it would only cost me about $40? I was all in. But some things are just too good to be true, so before I started dropping the link in all my group chats telling everyone to buy it immediately, I put it to the test.

