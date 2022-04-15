ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Hartford police investigate daytime homicide on Sigourney Street

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHartford police are investigating a homicide...

NBC Connecticut

Woman Shot Outside Her Hartford Home Last Week Has Died: Police

A 62-year-old woman who was shot in the yard of her apartment building in Hartford in the middle of the day last week has died, police said Monday. Cynthia Reynolds was outside her home on Irving Street in Hartford when she was shot just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, according to police.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: 1 person dead in Hartford double shooting

Mark Dixon learns how to focus light on April 15's Science Sunday. Meteorologist Melissa Cole says there is a chance for rain Saturday. CVS Minute Clinics are adding mental health services. Updated: 4 hours ago. New Esports lab at Post University. Updated: 5 hours ago. Preparing for Boston Marathon.
FOX 61

62-year-old woman shot in Hartford dies from injuries: police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman shot on Irving Street in Hartford last week has died from her injuries, police said Monday. Police responded to the 100 block of Irving Street on Wednesday afternoon where they found 62-year-old Cynthia Reynolds with a gunshot wound. "Upon arrival she was alert and...
People

Conn. Man Allegedly Mutters 'I Know What You Did,' Fatally Shoots Sister's Fiancé in Bed

Authorities in Connecticut have charged a 24-year-old man with murdering his sister's fiancé — and his sister claims she doesn't know what prompted the violence. In addition to murder, Deondre Linder has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of risk of injury to a child, and criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, according to online court records.
WRAL

Fayetteville police investigating homicide along Owen Drive

Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police are investigating a homicide on Saturday night. At least one person was shot on Owen Drive near the Ramada Hotel. It's not clear how many people may be involved or whether any suspects are in custody. WRAL is working to learn more.
WTNH

Waterbury man charged with murder in Bridgeport shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man faces multiple charges, including murder and robbery, in a deadly shooting in Bridgeport. Police arrested Jacque Richard, 26, Wednesday morning and charged him with murder, felony murder, first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and the use of a firearm in an […]
Daily Voice

Middletown Woman Admits To Stealing $51K Of Her Dead Mother’s Pension

A Hudson Valley woman has admitted to grand larceny after stealing more than $50,000 of her mother's state pension money. Orange County resident Valerie White, 58, of Middletown, pleaded guilty on Thursday, April 14, and was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $51,532.64, which is the total funds that White illegally stole from the state pension system, said the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

