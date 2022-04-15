6-year-old in critical condition after being thrown by tornado, dangling from tree

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At least 10 people were hurt after gunfire erupted at a party venue in Dallas early Sunday morning, including an 18-year-old who was left in critical condition. Police and paramedics got the call around midnight at The Space, located on Botham Jean Boulevard just south of the C.F. Hawn Freeway. Multiple ambulances were called to the scene. Dallas Police say 10 people were shot at the scene, and several were injured as they tried to escape the scene. One of the victims, an 18-year-old, was taken to an area hospital where they remain in critical condition. Over the course of several hours, nine additional shooting victims arrived at various hospitals throughout the metroplex in stable condition. No suspect or suspects have been identified, and police have yet to identify a motive. Anyone in possession of a cellphone video or anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Alec Lopez, #10715 via email or at 214-671-3658. Please refer to case number 048526-2022.

DALLAS, TX ・ 28 DAYS AGO