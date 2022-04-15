ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

ICHD and MSU to hold vaccine clinics at Breslin

By Madison Rose
The State News, Michigan State University
 3 days ago
Ingham County Health Department, or ICHD, and Michigan State University are once again holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics for the MSU and greater East Lansing community at the Breslin Center on Monday, April 18 and Monday, April 25 from 2 to 7 pm.

It is strongly recommended to make an appointment for the clinics on the ICHD website, but walk-ins will also be welcome.

All three vaccinations from all three manufactures will be available. Boosters are also offered.

Individuals that are five years of age and older are eligible for first and second doses of the vaccine, as are immunocompromised individuals.

Immunocompromised individuals who are five years of age and older are eligible for the third dose of the vaccine.

Individuals that are 12 years of age and older are eligible to receive their COVID-19 booster dose five months after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine or two months following the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Those that are receiving vaccinations should bring their COVID-19 vaccination record card, identification card and insurance card, if possible.

Complimentary parking will be available to those attending the clinic in Lot 63 of the Breslin Center.

Attendees should enter the Breslin Center through the Hall of History entrance located at the southeast corner of the building.

The State News, Michigan State University

