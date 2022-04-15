Texans Post Bizarre Photoshopped Passover Tweet

The post includes two players holding matzos instead of footballs.

The Texans tweeted out a message to their fans who are celebrating Passover starting on Friday.

The post includes two photoshopped images of tight end Brevin Jordan (No. 9) and wide receiver Brandin Cooks (No. 13). Instead of holding footballs, though, they are holding giant matzos, which is a kosher flatbread used for Passover by members of Jewish faith.

While the thought was there, the post received backlash, as some felt being bizarre and ignorant on the holiday. Other fans defended the Texans, saying it wasn’t harmful and that it was actually a funny post.

The Jewish holiday is known for celebrating the exodus of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt. The matzo is just one symbol representing the week-long holiday.

Various Jewish followers actually appreciated the tweet, saying it was nice to receive a shoutout for Passover and that the photoshopping was hilarious.

Some fans, including former Chiefs tackle Mitchell Schwartz and his brother Geoff—an NFL tackle from 2008 to ’16—were able to joke about the post as well.

Overall, the consensus of responses on Twitter is that there are no hard feelings for the Texans tweet. It definitely got people’s attention, that’s for sure.

