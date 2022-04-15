ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Practices again Friday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Prince (knee) practiced Friday, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune...

www.cbssports.com

fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Reacts To Kyrie Irving Constantly Getting Heckled By Celtic Fans: “They’re Going To Let Kyrie Hear It As Much As Possible. It Is What It Is. It’s Part Of The Sport."

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant put on excellent performances against the Boston Celtics, but it wasn't enough to win. The Nets are now 0-1 down against the Celtics and will have to fight from underneath to be able to move to the second round of the playoffs. Kyrie Irving was subjected to a lot of abuse from Celtic fans, but Kevin Durant was not actually surprised by the way his teammate was treated.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: LeBron Makes His Opinion On Kyrie Irving Very Clear

The Brooklyn Nets lost Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first round playoff series to the Boston Celtics today, despite 39 points from Kyrie Irving. While Irving’s breathtaking performance wasn’t enough to prevent a 115-114 buzzer-beating defeat, it was enough to catch the attention of his former Cleveland teammate, LeBron James.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Twins' Jorge Polanco: Racking up free passes

Polanco went 0-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Red Sox. Polanco has produced only one hit over his last four games, but he's accrued four walks over that stretch to get on base at a .313 clip. The switch-hitting infielder's walk rate currently sits at a career-high 16.7 percent, but a career-worst 30.6 percent strikeout rate has played a large part in his average sitting at a paltry .200 through nine games. He'll be back in the lineup for Monday's Patriots' Day game in Boston, batting leadoff while manning second base, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Lifted from Saturday's game

Bryant exited Saturday's game against the Cubs due to tightness in his quadriceps, Kyle Newman of The Denver Postreports. Bryant was pulled in the sixth inning as a precaution with Colorado holding a comfortable 8-1 lead. The issue doesn't sound serious, as manager Bud Black said after the game it's possible Bryant doesn't miss additional time. Even if Bryant is forced to miss Sunday's game, it doesn't sound as if a stint on the injured list will be needed.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Questionable for Sunday

Leddy (vision) suffered an injury after taking a high stick near his eye Saturday versus the Wild and is questionable to play Sunday versus the Predators, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. Leddy has done well in 14 games with the Blues, picking up seven points and 12 shots on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Donovan Walton: Joins active roster

Walton was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Walton will take the roster spot that had belonged to Mitch Haniger, who was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday. Walton is unlikely to take much of Haniger's playing time and will presumably instead fill a utility role, as he's a career .196/.260/.315 hitter in 36 major-league games.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Racks up multiple points

MacKinnon scored two goals on five shots, delivered two hits and blocked one shot in Saturday's 7-4 win over Carolina. After taking a one-game respite from scoring, MacKinnon returned to the scoresheet with a pair of tallies in Saturday's win. The top-line center has nine goals in the last six games and points in seven consecutive.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Ejected from Saturday's game

Arozarena was ejected from Saturday's game against the White Sox in the top of the sixth inning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Arozarena took a called third strike in the top of the sixth frame, and he was thrown out of the game after tossing his bat in disgust. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Assuming Saturday's incident doesn't lead to a suspension, the 27-year-old should be available for Sunday's series finale.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

