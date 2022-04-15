Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Practices again Friday

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant put on excellent performances against the Boston Celtics, but it wasn't enough to win. The Nets are now 0-1 down against the Celtics and will have to fight from underneath to be able to move to the second round of the playoffs. Kyrie Irving was subjected to a lot of abuse from Celtic fans, but Kevin Durant was not actually surprised by the way his teammate was treated.

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO