ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Demonizing Drug Use So Kids Don't Try Them, Does That Even Work?

By Cannabis.net
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VkIGz_0fAVUjGO00

This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission.

Should we demonize drug use for the youth in order to deter them from consuming them? One Reddit user believes so as he wrote in this post entitled, “Demonizing drugs among young adults and adults (even teens) should be the norm, not imposed by an authority, but imposed amongst each other”.

User “Freshwings421” wrote this in a subreddit called “Unpopular Opinion” and bases his claim solely on his own experience with drug use and addiction. Nonetheless, in the spirit of expanding our knowledgebase it is always wise to at least listen to the point of view of others.

I personally disagree with the Redditor’s position, but then again I think that the author knew this when he chose this subreddit to post on. In this article we’re going to be looking at the context of his post and see whether that would work on a larger scale. Is it possible to shame people or scare people away from drug use? Would it actually be effective and could there be a potential downside of this kind of strategy?

Let’s take a look at what Freshwings421 had to say.

I remember when I was a teenager, around 15 I think, I went to this birthday party and a few kids were doing drugs, alcohol, marijuana, and inhaling glue to be exact. At the time, I used to train Taekwondo, was in a pretty good shape, and I steered away from drugs because my parents framed them as this demonic substance that once you fool yourself and "try", it just snowballs and goes downhill from there.

As I grew older, my moral convictions changed, and I did try a few drugs just for the sake of it, and then I found myself a junkie struggling between financials, my mental wellbeing and physical wellbeing, I remembered my parents' words and how true they are. They turned out to be, indeed, as demonic and bad as my parents describe them. Over at r/addiction, you see many posts of people saying that it's not worth it, it's not enjoyable, it's deadly, it is this and that, and after recovering from a few addictive substances I had in the past, I completely agree. I keep interacting with people who are under the influence of drugs, a classmate who smokes a joint everyday, a flatmate who drinks to death in the weekend, and these interactions are by far the most dysfunctional, irritating and annoying interactions I've ever had with a person. The agitation, the broken communication, the decoherent narrative all remind me of how bad drugs are.

I still go to some parties right now as a 25 years old guy, and I still see people using drugs and frame them as this majestic and beautiful thing that you have to try. You also see movies and such glorifying them but the reality is, they're just not worth it at all. As a person who broke free from all addictive substances (even caffeine), I have never in my life felt better. Call me vanilla or boring, I just think the new norm should be that drugs, in any way shape or form, should be demonized socially. – Source: REDDIT

NOTE: I added “BOLD” to critical parts of the conversation so we can understand where the poster is coming from.

Alright, so let’s break it down.

I remember when I was a teenager, around 15 I think

I steered away from drugs because my parents framed them as this demonic substance that once you fool yourself and "try", it just snowballs and goes downhill from there.

From what we can infer from this language is that “Freshwings” comes from a predominantly religious family. Due to the framing of “demonic” it doesn’t indicate “Catholic” but rather a traditional Christian upbringing. Based on the notion that the parents believe that if you “try drugs once you’ll be hooked”, indicates that they are probably more traditional than Pentecostal. Thus, the initial interaction of Freshwing is framed within a narrative that not only are drugs “bad”, but potentially could mean eternal damnation due to the corruption of one’s soul. Hence the “demonic” aspect of the assertions.

I did try a few drugs just for the sake of it, and then I found myself a junkie struggling between financials, my mental wellbeing and physical wellbeing

‘Freshwings’ ignored the threats of eternal damnation and disobeyed his parent’s will by consuming drugs. In other words, it is within this part of his post where he proves that “demonizing drug use” doesn’t deter drug use.

Additionally, one can wonder how things could have been different if drug use “wasn’t demonized” but was openly discussed in a light of curiosity and knowledge. Perhaps if Freshwings wasn’t forced to explore drugs without any guidance and understanding – he could have learned about self-control, set and setting, and using substances with a purpose.

However, the author’s addictive personality got the best of him and soon, he was under the thumb of his addictions. He reiterates that “addictions are bad and ruin people’s lives” by suggesting that people go and check out a subreddit dedicated to addictions.

I keep interacting with people who are under the influence of drugs, a classmate who smokes a joint everyday, a flatmate who drinks to death in the weekend, and these interactions are by far the most dysfunctional, irritating and annoying interactions I've ever had with a person

The Redditor claims that he hates hanging out with drug and alcohol users yet “keep interacting” with the very people he hates. Why wouldn’t you be hanging out with people who aren’t taking drugs? Why endure the irritation and disgust? Is it friendship if you loathe being in the presence of someone?

These are all inconsistencies within the narrative trying to demonize drug use and justify the Redditor’s position on the act.

As a person who broke free from all addictive substances (even caffeine), I have never in my life felt better

Finally, the Redditor points out that he has broken free from “all addictive substances”, including caffeine and that his life is infinitely better. This is awesome and very commendable. Many people get trapped in the cycles of addiction and never escape and the fact that he did is a good thing.

However, does his subjective experience and unique framing of drugs justify the strategy to “demonize drug use in youth and adults?”

Of course not.

Because just as he has plenty of stories of addicts fucking up their lives, there are more stories of people who take drugs and don’t fuck up their lives. There are scores of people who have taken psychedelics and revolutionized the planet with new ways of looking at things.

Of course, drug use shouldn’t be glorified either. It should simply be a “thing” that we do as humans. Some of us opt to remain drug free and others engage with different kinds of drugs. From sugar to caffeine, heroin to cannabis – people engage with their environment as they see fit.

For some, drug use might be a slippery slope to the seventh circle of hell, for others it is the epiphany they needed to escape the torments of their past.

Therefore, it’s far wiser to simply be open about drug use. To acknowledge that it’s a part of life and that if done responsibly, it can provide benefit. And of course, if done irresponsible – the opposite is also true!

Comments / 18

Related
Benzinga

How Long Does Marijuana Stay In Your System?

This article was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission. When we smoke or ingest cannabis, those unique plant compounds interact with our bodies. This interaction is the sole reason humans have turned to cannabis over the centuries for religious purposes, relaxation, pain relief, and recreation. This interaction also explains why cannabinoids and their byproducts remain detectable in the body and in many cases remain well after the buzz wears off.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Rallies 35% After Robinhood Listing

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD saw its price spike after being listed by Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD on Tuesday. What Happened: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB rallied 35% to an intra-day high of $0.00002977 after Robinhood announced that it had finally listed the meme-based cryptocurrency. At the time of writing,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Demonic#Cannabis Net#Knowledgebase
psychologytoday.com

Misophonia: How to Combat Parent- and Victim-Blaming

Parents are often blamed for their child's misophonia by friends and doctors alike. Children are often blamed for their own misophonia. This is a psychological tactic that is painful for parents and children. For those of you who know me, you know that I have misophonia and have an adult...
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Ask the Pediatrician: How can parents prevent children from ingesting edibles?

Q: Marijuana is legal in our state, and I want to be sure my kids don't take any edibles. What are the best ways to prevent that?. A: Marijuana (cannabis) is now legal for medical and recreational use in many U.S. states. That means the availability of tempting treats that contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, is on the rise. Unfortunately, so is the accidental THC poisoning risk these products pose to kids who get ahold of them.
KIDS
Vice

Cops Still Don’t Want to Report Bad Batches of Drugs to Health Officials

Last year, Victoria’s state coroner recommended the state roll out a service that would allow users to check the content of their drugs and alert health officials to toxic batches. It came after three people were killed in 2017 by a toxic batch of drugs being sold as MDMA in Melbourne. Now, the Victorian Greens are trying to write something similar into law.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Concord News Journal

Instead of pain reliever to treat tooth pain, teenager was delivered counterfeit pill with fentanyl from a dealer he met online and died due to poisoning; his mother speaks out to raise awareness

More and more teenagers and young people are becoming victims of fentanyl, a powerful opioid used as a pain medication and sometimes used as a recreational drug, in the last couple of years as the drug became cheap and easily accessible. According to data provided by the People magazine, 20 people aged 10-24 years die everyday on average in America from overdose and 75% of those cases are fentanyl-related.
KIDS
The Independent

Signs your partner is cheating, according to a private investigator

Finding out a partner has cheated is never easy - but most people would rather know the truth than remain in the dark about their significant other’s infidelities.To catch an unfaithful partner in the act or confirm suspicions, people turn to the experts; private investigators, who make it their life’s work to uncover hidden relationships and illicit affairs.As the ones that hunt down cheaters, private investigators know all of the signs that indicate someone is hiding something - or someone.We spoke to a top private investigator - a former federal agent - about the obvious signs someone is cheating, as...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

You May Be Narcissistic if These 4 Traits Don’t Bother You

Narcissistic tendencies can be recognized and successfully addressed. A personality disorder is more ingrained and continues throughout life. Recognizing narcissistic warning signs is the first step to changing them. Increasing awareness of potential red flags in your relationships will improve your ability to maintain long-lasting, healthy connections. Narcissism is a...
MENTAL HEALTH
Vice

Drug Users Can Now Legally Buy Pure Fentanyl for Dirt Cheap in Canada

A harm-reduction organization in Vancouver is helping people addicted to opioids buy pharmaceutical-grade fentanyl at street prices as an alternative to the illicit drug supply—a first in North America. As first reported by the Globe and Mail, Portland Hotel Society launched its “enhanced access program” last week. The program...
PUBLIC SAFETY
verywellhealth.com

What Causes Thick Toenails and How to Treat Them

Toenails are naturally thick to protect the tops of your toes. Sometimes, however, they become abnormally thick and can be a cosmetic issue for some people, especially if they become discolored. It is natural for toenails to get thicker with age, but thick toenails may be caused by other factors,...
SKIN CARE
Click2Houston.com

Pfizer recalls blood pressure drugs due to a potential carcinogen

Pfizer Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of its blood pressure drugs due to excess levels of potentially cancer-causing impurities. NPR reports the company warned consumers on Monday of several tainted lots of Accuretic and two other versions of the drug — quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets. In a news...
INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Long-Term Benzodiazepine (Xanax, Klonopin, Ativan) Use Destroys Neural Connections in the Brain

LMU scientists have discovered the means by which the long-term taking of benzodiazepines leads to cognitive impairments. Benzodiazepines are effective and widely used drugs for treating states of anxiety and sleep disorders. While short-term treatments are considered safe, their long-term intake can lead to physical dependence and, particularly in the case of older people, to cognitive impairments. The mechanisms by which benzodiazepines trigger these changes had previously been unknown. Researchers led by Prof. Jochen Herms and Dr. Mario Dorostkar from LMU’s Center for Neuropathology and Prion Research and the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have now been able to demonstrate in an animal model that the active ingredient leads to the loss of neural connections in the brain.
HEALTH
deseret.com

70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from these two symptoms

Close to 70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from two specific symptoms a month after infection, according to a new study. Details: Researchers at the University of Cambridge recently found that about seven out of every 10 COVID-19 patients struggle with neurological issues in the months after infections. These patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
123K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy