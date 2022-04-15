ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charnett Moffett, expansive bassist who could challenge legends, dies at 54

By Martin Johnson
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 2 days ago
Bassist Charnett Moffett, a stylistically agnostic staple of the jazz scene since the '80s, died last week on April 12 at Stanford University Hospital following a heart attack. He was 54. The news was confirmed by his publicist, Lydia Liebman; Moffett was with his wife and musical collaborator Jana Herzen at...

musictimes.com

Charnett Moffett Dead: Jazz Singer Cause of Death at 54 Sudden, Tragic

Charles Moffett, a pioneering figure in jazz bass guitar, died at the age of 54. On April 11, he died of a heart attack at Stanford University Hospital. At the time of his heart attack, Moffett was with his wife and longtime partner Jana Herzen, according to his publicist Lydia Liedman. He had been suffering from Trigeminal Neuralgia, which caused him great anguish and which his family believes was a contributing factor in his death.
