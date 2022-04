Indiana University of Pennsylvania graduate and molecular biologist Dr. John J. Kopchick has a new, but very old, namesake thanks to IUP biology professor Dr. Shundong Bi. In 2017, Dr. Bi was part of a team that discovered a new species of dinosaur. Now, in 2022 the team needed a name for the dinosaur and decided to name it after Dr. John Kopchick, to recognize him for his contributions to biology and IUP.

