Country superstar Maren Morris is not trying to play things down the middle. She had pop hits with Zedd on “The Middle” and on her own with “The Bones,” but her third album, “Humble Quest,” carries an extra level of humility in not having any overt pop aspirations. Never mind that it’s her first time doing an entire record with pop maestro Greg Kurstin (Adele, Paul McCartney), whom she’d previously done just a trio of tracks with, following the death of her primary producer, Busbee.

MUSIC ・ 27 DAYS AGO