ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

APH: Get COVID-19 tested before seeing your family this Easter

By M. Acosta
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KXShQ_0fAVSSHL00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health is asking for people to test themselves for COVID-19 before gathering for the Easter holiday.

Health officials point to the CDC’s decision to extend its federal mask order for travel, as it follows the spread of the omicron B.A.2 subvariant, which makes up more than 85 percent of cases.

‘Stealth omicron’: What we know so far?

COVID-19 testing is available at Metz Elementary through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vaccines will also be available at Old Sims Elementary on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During this time last year, 26% of the population 16 and up were fully vaccinated in Travis County. Now, those ages five and older are 73% fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 1

Related
deseret.com

COVID symptoms or allergies? 3 major reasons to get a COVID-19 test

There are still plenty of reasons to get a COVID-19 test as coronavirus cases remain low. The backdrop: Experts warned that symptoms from the omicron variant’s subvariant — called BA.2 — might be mistaken for springtime allergies, according to CBS News. Dr. Celine Gounder, a clinical assistant...
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Sports
Austin, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Austin, TX
Society
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
Health
City
Austin, TX
KXAN

Abbott sparks fresh White House speculation with border moves

The latest moves mark an audacious step in a hot-button issue that is a top animator for Republicans by a skilled operator rumored to have ambitions beyond Austin. And party insiders forecast the latest moves, while controversial, will be well received by an already amped-up base.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

These Easter decoration ideas are classy and surprisingly affordable

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Springtime pastel hues, flower-adorned wreaths, artistically-designed eggs and more — there are numerous ways to showcase your Easter spirit with lovely decorations for both inside and outside your home. From your front door to your dining room table, decorations that are both classy and reasonably priced will make your place inviting for the upcoming holiday. Whether you prefer simplistic or whimsical designs, our favorite decorative ideas will help you celebrate the holiday with style.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Covid#Cdc#Austin Public Health#Omicron#Metz Elementary#Old Sims Elementary#Nexstar Media Inc
KXAN

O’Rourke addresses Abbott’s border policies ahead of end of Title 42

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Candidate for the 2022 Texas gubernatorial election Beto O’Rourke held a press conference in the Rio Grande Valley Tuesday. During the event, O’Rourke discussed the economic impact and supply chain disruptions following Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to prepare for the end of Title 42.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

I-35 in south Austin reopens after deadly crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler and a truck early Friday morning on Interstate 35 in south Austin. The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. on South I-35 just north of Slaughter Lane. One adult inside the truck died in the crash. Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KXAN

American gun manufacturers ask judge to throw out lawsuit filed by Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Border Report) — The 11 American gun manufacturers being sued by the Mexican government are asking the judge in the case to throw out the legal action saying it violates the First and Second Amendments of the U.S. Constitution. Mexico is claiming negligence and lack of control...
LAW
KXAN

DEA warns of mass-overdose events, lists Austin

The Drug Enforcement Administration sent a letter to law enforcement agencies across the country last week warning of "mass-overdose events" caused by fentanyl. In that letter, the DEA named an overdose event that happened last month in downtown Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Bluebonnet Animal Hospital & Riverside Vet ‘Pet Of The Week’: Meet Ringo, From Texas Humane Heroes!

Meet Studio 512’s Pet of the Week from Texas Humane Heroes: Ringo!. TXHH says, “1-year-old Ringo is a shy guy who absolutely loves to play with other dogs. Ringo is overwhelmed by the shelter life, so he is very timid but very sweet. Once he gets used to you he loves the love! He will never turn down a belly scratch or a big smooch. Ringo just needs someone to be patient and loving with him while he adapts. You can visit Ringo at the Leander Adoption Center, open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.”
LEANDER, TX
KXAN

Roadway reopens after motorcyclist dies in 290 crash

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — Austin Travis County EMS says a motorcyclist died early Friday morning on U.S. 290 in western Travis County. The motorcyclist died after a crash with a car around 1:45 a.m. The crash happened on 290 a quarter of a mile west of Circle Drive, east...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KXAN

KXAN

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy