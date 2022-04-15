ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

6-year-old in critical condition after being thrown by tornado, dangling from tree

By Emily Van de Riet
Mysuncoast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALADO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An entire Central Texas family is in the hospital with critical injuries after an EF-3 tornado destroyed their mobile home Tuesday and flung them hundreds of feet away. The most critically injured is Miriam Rios, 6, a girl found unconscious and dangling upside-down from...

www.mysuncoast.com

