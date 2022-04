Nat Eddleston, the boyfriend of Gogglebox star Ellie Warner, is still in a critical condition after being struck by a car.Eddleston was allegedly knocked down by a white car in Leeds on Friday (18 March) in a hit and run incident.He had been meeting friends for a drink at a pub in Leeds’ Halton area when the collision occurred.Speaking to The Mirror, police confirmed that Eddleston is in a “stable but critical condition” following the accident.Police also confirmed that inquiries around the matter are currently “ongoing”.It was previously reported that Eddleston had suffered a broken neck and collapsed lungs in...

