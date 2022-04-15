ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program brings healthy variety to Idaho students

By News Team
 3 days ago
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho elementary schools looking to expand their fruit and vegetable offerings can apply now to participate in the USDA’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP) through Child Nutrition Programs of the State Department of Education.

“This program lets kids explore a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, some that they may know well and some that may be brand new to them,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “We have the chance to not only provide a variety of healthy options for kids, but to truly broaden their horizons when it comes to making nutritional choices.”

FFVP applications must be received by Friday, May 13.

During the 2021-2022 school year, 123 schools across Idaho received FFVP grants and made fresh fruit and vegetables available school-wide with no cost to the students.

Schools must meet the following criteria to be eligible for the program:

  • Must be elementary level (eligible students in grades 1 through 6)
  • Must currently operate the National School Lunch Program
  • Must have more than 50 percent of their enrolled students eligible for free/reduced-price meals
  • Must submit a complete application, including signed Certification of Support

Idaho elementary schools selected for the coming school year will be awarded grants to administer the FFVP from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023. Schools are awarded $50 to $75 per student for the school year to purchase fresh fruit and vegetables for the program. All grant awards are contingent on available USDA funds.

Want to find out more or get involved? For more information on program requirements or to access the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Grant Application, visit the SDE Grant Opportunities page or call Child Nutrition Programs at 208-332-6820.

