Your Letters: Wausau

I am writing to respond to the Wausau School Board’s decision to remove ‘sensitive topics’ being discussed or read about in certain grade school books.

The reason cited for this decision was out of concern for teachers who may be ‘politically motivated’ in their teachings about these topics. There were several quotes from Wausau School Board members citing their PERSONAL fears (not things that have occurred, but their FEARS) that a ‘politically motivated teacher’ COULD have used (school books?) to influence students during some ‘serious racial issues’ in a school, or that topics that are ‘not age appropriate’ would be seen in print. The “sensitive topics”: Divorce, infidelity, war, death, grief are a few named.

As an elementary school therapist with more than 35 years working with children and adults, I would like to share with our community that these sensitive topics are things our elementary school age children are LIVING with daily, experience in their homes, in their neighborhoods, see on TV, on Tik Tok, etc etc. To suggest that this will somehow be a disturbing experience to read about in school appears outright out of touch to me to what our children’s lives are like. And what is one of the hardest things to hear when I am sitting across one of your children whose parents are divorcing OR having heard about mommy or daddy’s infidelity, death, and fears that war will come to the US? The sense of isolation, the sense that they are ‘different’ from other children. Emotions of embarrassment, shame, fear, and worries about being stigmatized about such issues creates layers of what we have to work through to get to the underlying ‘sensitive’ topic .

The idea of our School Board making decisions for our children about ‘what is age appropriate’ to learn in school is akin to the County Board making a decision about what my doctor can and say in treating me. We have educators in key positions of how we educate our children BECAUSE they have strong knowledge bases in areas of academics AND social emotional development. It is not only disappointing, but highly disrespectful that these decisions are now being taken out of their hands and put into the hands of elected people who really do not have the background to make such decisions.

As a community, we deserve to know that people making decisions about our children have the education, experience and credentials to perform the important positions we ask them to do. Having worked with the Wausau School District for more than 10 years, we HAVE THAT in not only caring and committed educators, and people who have many many years of training to look at the very things that our Wausau School Board is changing due to their ‘feelings’, not based in fact and current research. I daresay I would not have a very good reputation in this community if I worked with my clients from the standpoint of how I feel about what they are telling me. My clients deserve to know I have training, experience, and consultations available to me so that I can truly assist them with their difficulties. Our children deserve no less….we need to do better when it comes to their education.

Noreen Salzman, Wausau