VANCOUVER, Wa–The Vancouver Police Department has partnered with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help to solve the August 2021 homicide of Tyler Harris. On August 29, Police officers responded to the 3500 block of NE 50th Court . A resident in the complex heard a loud noise and saw their neighbor lying in the doorway of his apartment. When police arrived, they found 19 year old Tyler Harris dead from a gunshot wound. Two women and a man were seen on surveillance video knocking on Tyler’s door moments before. One of the women is wearing dark colored leggings with a red and white Fila logo on the side. The other is also wear dark colored leggings that stop at her knee. Her hoodie possibly had the Washington State Cougar logo on it. The male is wearing distinctive Nike Shoes that are white and black on the front but are orange and yellow at the back.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 27 DAYS AGO