COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fentanyl abuse is a growing -- and increasingly deadly -- problem in Colorado. In recent months, several tragedies involving fentanyl overdose have been reported up and down the Front Range, including three District 11 students who died after taking the drug and five adults who were found dead in a Commerce City apartment after taking what they may have thought was cocaine. In the latter case, an infant was in the apartment when the group OD’d; the child did survive.

COMMERCE CITY, CO ・ 27 DAYS AGO