As if it didn’t take long enough to get to the 21st installment of Coachella — what with a pandemic, four postponements and yet another recent Covid spike — when original Sunday headliner Kanye West pulled out two weeks ago, Swedish House Mafia had to transform their vaguely defined position on the lineup into a headlining set. In short order the Weeknd — who is still deep in work on his HBO series “The Idol,” which he cowrote, coproduced and stars in — agreed to bump up his previously planned brief appearance with the EDM titans to a co-headlining spot with them, but he had just two weeks to pull together a set. Yet the man otherwise known as Abel Tesfaye is nothing if not up for a challenge, and he did not disappoint during the tag-team, co-headlining, festival-closing set late Sunday night (actually Monday morning).

MUSIC ・ 8 HOURS AGO