It takes a very special actor to turn the alphabet into an aria of weirdness. And yet, there’s Nicolas Cage, looking young and handsome in a 1980s Italian power suit, losing his cool after being told a contract has been misfiled. This is, naturally, an unforgivable sin. So how does this man on the edge demonstrate his rage? By screaming the alphabet: A! B! C! D! As he shrieks his way through, yes, all 26 letters, the volume increases and the movements ramp up to something that resembles either an interpretive dance or an Italian wiseguy having a seizure. It ends with Cage, arms crossed and in full toddler-temper-tantrum mode, declaring, “I’ve never misfiled anything. Not once! Not one time!“

