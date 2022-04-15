Kansas GOP ties new school funds to 'choice,' other policies

State funds for Kansas’ public schools have been held up as Republican lawmakers push for policies critics say would punish educators for court rulings that forced the GOP-controlled Legislature to boost its spending.

A legislative proposal ties $6.4 billion in spending to policies pushed by conservative Republicans that include an “open enrollment” proposal to allow parents to send their children to any public school with enough space.

Republicans drafted the package before lawmakers began their annual spring break earlier this month.

Legislators reconvene April 25. Conservatives argue that they're trying to make schools more accountable.

Critics say it's payback for seven Kansas Supreme Court rulings that forced spending increases.

—