Monahans, TX

Monahans Egg Hunt has big turnout

By Tatiana Battle
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

MONAHANS, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ ) – More than 2,000 kids came out to the Monahans Community Center yesterday for the annual egg hunt. This is the 3rd year that the 828 Family of Companies has put on its Easter-themed event.

The event organizers said that yesterday’s event was so large that the location had to be moved to the community soccer fields. Annually, the 828 Family of Companies sets a new goal for attendance

“Something so small you know 3 4 years ago turned into this every year because it’s gotten bigger.” says 828 Family of Companies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

