Hart Merit Scholarship

Merit aid is a form of financial assistance that is given based on a student’s skill or academic accomplishments. These can include athletic or artistic abilities, high test scores, or excellent grades. Merit aid scholarships can be a way for colleges and universities to attract top talent to their campuses, rewarding students for their hard work and skills. Typically, if students receive merit aid, they may be required to maintain their school work above a certain grade point average, or GPA. The National Merit Scholarship Program is one such way students can earn merit aid, and high school students will need to take the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test in order to qualify.

EDUCATION ・ 26 DAYS AGO