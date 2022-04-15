ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Hart Merit Scholarship

By Staff Reports
theurbannews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe late Darryl J. Hart, who died in July 2021, emphasized the importance of empowering the next generation. To continue his legacy, Hart Funeral Service is offering a $1,000 scholarship. Darryl was well known in the Asheville community for his business and civic activities as well as his warm,...

