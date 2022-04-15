ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

Back-ups on SR 2 due to overturned cement truck

By Darcie Loreno
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

MENTOR (WJW) — Traffic is crawling on State route 2 west in Mentor due to an overturned cement truck.

According to city officials, the truck was heading westbound when it turned over just past the Hopkins Road overpass.

The road was closed in both directions, but the eastbound lanes have reopened.

