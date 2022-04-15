Back-ups on SR 2 due to overturned cement truck
MENTOR (WJW) — Traffic is crawling on State route 2 west in Mentor due to an overturned cement truck.
According to city officials, the truck was heading westbound when it turned over just past the Hopkins Road overpass.Man arrested for OVI after head on collision
The road was closed in both directions, but the eastbound lanes have reopened.
