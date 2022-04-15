ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapevine, TX

LEGOLAND Discovery Center unveils The Mona Lisa to celebrate World Art Day

By Baylee Friday
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=186SSu_0fAVOgG700

Today is World Art Day, and to celebrate, the LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Grapevine is unveiling a new masterpiece: The Mona Lisa. Made out of LEGOs.

The one-of-a-kind work also features Mona's LEGO alter-ego, who artist Thaddeus Bennett calls The Bricka Lisa. The entire creation was crafted using thousands of individual pieces called cheese slopes.

"This LEGO model has over 27,648 individual cheese slopes," Bennett said. "The design process took around 15 hours, and the build process was over 40 hours."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SpWh1_0fAVOgG700
Photo credit LEGOLAND Discovery Center

If you look at the masterpiece from one angle, you’ll see the Mona Lisa as Da Vinci intended. If you look at it from a different angle, you’ll see The Bricka Lisa. It’s called a lenticular mosaic and it’s on display in the Cool Creations exhibit at LEGOLAND.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego Channel

World record-breaking LEGO model of SoFi Stadium debuts at Legoland

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — A world record-breaking Lego model of SoFi Stadium was unveiled Thursday at Legoland California Resort. The structure is made from roughly half a million Lego bricks, according to park officials, and is 30 feet long, 15 feet wide, and 4 feet tall. It’s believed to be the largest Lego stadium model in the world.
CARLSBAD, CA
KOAT 7

Celebrate NM: National Hispanic Cultural Center Torreon Art Display

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week's Celebrate New Mexico, Todd Kurtz visits a stunning and enormous art display at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. It took the artist nearly 10 years to finish, and is a visual representation of the influences on Hispanic culture. To see more stories Celebrating...
TORREON, NM
KVUE

'Love Hate' art sculpture officially unveiled at Long Center in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Long Center for the Performing Arts officially unveiled a new "one-word poem" art sculpture on Friday. The piece is called "Love Hate" and consists of oversized letters that spell "love" from the front, and "hate" from the back. The larger-than-life artwork was made by German artist Mia Florentine Weiss and sits on display at the Long Center's Hartman Concert Lawn.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
City
Art, TX
City
Grapevine, TX
Grapevine, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Grapevine, TX
Entertainment
WJHG-TV

March 21 celebrates World Down Syndrome Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -March 21 is celebrated as World Down Syndrome Day. For parents of individuals with Down syndrome, they think it’s pretty great their kids get a day dedicated to them. “Knowing that individuals with down syndrome have a day set aside to celebrate their uniqueness and...
SOCIETY
Complex

Mother of ‘Where We About to Eat At’ Viral Star Antwain Fowler Launches Fundraiser to Open Restaurant in His Honor

A fundraiser has been launched in support of opening a seafood restaurant in honor of the late Antwain “TJ” Fowler. Fowler, of course, became a star thanks to viral footage of the quickly-made-ubiquitous phrase “where we about to eat at?” The widely adored social media figure died at the age of 6 last November, with an initial statement shared at the time saying he had battled autoimmune enteropathy.
RESTAURANTS
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy