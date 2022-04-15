LEGOLAND Discovery Center unveils The Mona Lisa to celebrate World Art Day

Today is World Art Day, and to celebrate, the LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Grapevine is unveiling a new masterpiece: The Mona Lisa. Made out of LEGOs.

The one-of-a-kind work also features Mona's LEGO alter-ego, who artist Thaddeus Bennett calls The Bricka Lisa. The entire creation was crafted using thousands of individual pieces called cheese slopes.

"This LEGO model has over 27,648 individual cheese slopes," Bennett said. "The design process took around 15 hours, and the build process was over 40 hours."

Photo credit LEGOLAND Discovery Center

If you look at the masterpiece from one angle, you’ll see the Mona Lisa as Da Vinci intended. If you look at it from a different angle, you’ll see The Bricka Lisa. It’s called a lenticular mosaic and it’s on display in the Cool Creations exhibit at LEGOLAND.

