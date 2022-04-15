ABIPA Health Highlights – April 2022

Colorado Plains Medical Center has announced Saturday, April 9, 2022 as the date for the 19th Annual Community Health Fair, according to a news release. With a them of “Home Run for Health,” the health fair will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. April 9 at the Fort Morgan Fieldhouse in the east end auxiliary gymnasium. There will be plenty of on-street and lot parking available and easily accessible at the Fieldhouse that day.

FORT MORGAN, CO ・ 24 DAYS AGO