Minard’s Spaghetti Inn featured in Wall Street Journal

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A beloved Clarksburg restaurant is getting national recognition for its history as well as its food.

Minard’s Spaghetti Inn has been a Clarksburg family-owned business since 1937 when Michael and Rose Minard began selling Italian food out of their kitchen. Since then, the restaurant has been handed down several generations. Most recently, it has passed on to the grandchildren of the original owners when Clarksburg’s beloved Joe Minard passed away earlier this year . His wife Mary has passed only a few months prior.





Despite the recent change of hands, Minard’s still holds the same history and great food that it has for 85 years. A recent feature in the Wall Street Journal is proof of that.

As part of the Wall Street Journal’s Time Capsule series, the journal visited the restaurant, pointing out that it has “changed remarkably little over the years.” The restaurant, or Red Sauce Relic as the Wall Street Journal calls it, has expanded several times to reach its current capacity of 120 guests, but the recipes haven’t changed, which made it stand out to the journal.

Minard’s famous spaghetti and meatballs (WBOY image)

The Wall Street Journal pointed out that one of the few things that has noticeably changed is the price. The price of a plate of spaghetti and meatballs has increased from 50 cents to $12 in the past 85 years, but Minard’s still works to keep the price affordable. General manager Heather Gillespie told the Wall Street Journal, “Sure, we might have to raise it here and there, but we cannot get outrageous with the price of our spaghetti.”

In addition to Minard’s, the Wall Street Journal also highlighted other historical red sauce restaurants in the Clarksburg area, giving shout-outs to Twin Oaks Restaurant in Bridgeport, Muriale’s Italian Kitchen in Fairmont, and Julio’s Cafe in Clarksburg.

From selling spaghetti out of a personal dining room to packaging timeless recipes for wholesale, the Minard family has adapted to keep their family-owned business alive, but not at the sacrifice of their heritage. Here in Clarksburg, we are glad that the nation is recognizing our beloved Minard’s as a “monument to the past.”

You can read the full Minard’s feature in the Wall Street Journal here .

You can read the full history of the restaurant on the Minard’s Spaghetti Inn website here .

