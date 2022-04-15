ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Minard’s Spaghetti Inn featured in Wall Street Journal

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SOisG_0fAVOGVL00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A beloved Clarksburg restaurant is getting national recognition for its history as well as its food.

Minard’s Spaghetti Inn has been a Clarksburg family-owned business since 1937 when Michael and Rose Minard began selling Italian food out of their kitchen. Since then, the restaurant has been handed down several generations. Most recently, it has passed on to the grandchildren of the original owners when Clarksburg’s beloved Joe Minard passed away earlier this year . His wife Mary has passed only a few months prior.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K3UYN_0fAVOGVL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Glxj8_0fAVOGVL00

Despite the recent change of hands, Minard’s still holds the same history and great food that it has for 85 years. A recent feature in the Wall Street Journal is proof of that.

As part of the Wall Street Journal’s Time Capsule series, the journal visited the restaurant, pointing out that it has “changed remarkably little over the years.” The restaurant, or Red Sauce Relic as the Wall Street Journal calls it, has expanded several times to reach its current capacity of 120 guests, but the recipes haven’t changed, which made it stand out to the journal.

Opening date for Clarksburg Olive Garden released
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q3ega_0fAVOGVL00
Minard’s famous spaghetti and meatballs (WBOY image)

The Wall Street Journal pointed out that one of the few things that has noticeably changed is the price. The price of a plate of spaghetti and meatballs has increased from 50 cents to $12 in the past 85 years, but Minard’s still works to keep the price affordable. General manager Heather Gillespie told the Wall Street Journal, “Sure, we might have to raise it here and there, but we cannot get outrageous with the price of our spaghetti.”

In addition to Minard’s, the Wall Street Journal also highlighted other historical red sauce restaurants in the Clarksburg area, giving shout-outs to Twin Oaks Restaurant in Bridgeport, Muriale’s Italian Kitchen in Fairmont, and Julio’s Cafe in Clarksburg.

From selling spaghetti out of a personal dining room to packaging timeless recipes for wholesale, the Minard family has adapted to keep their family-owned business alive, but not at the sacrifice of their heritage. Here in Clarksburg, we are glad that the nation is recognizing our beloved Minard’s as a “monument to the past.”

You can read the full Minard’s feature in the Wall Street Journal here .

You can read the full history of the restaurant on the Minard’s Spaghetti Inn website here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 5

Related
YourErie

Mighty Fine Donuts temporarily closing

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 55-year local institution is temporarily shuttering. Mighty Fine Donuts, located at 2612 Parade St. in Erie, announced on Friday, April 15, that it would be closing for one month while the owner undergoes medical treatment. “This decision does not come easy or lightly, but we must put his health and well-being first […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksburg, WV
Restaurants
Clarksburg, WV
Lifestyle
Clarksburg, WV
Food & Drinks
City
Bridgeport, WV
City
Fairmont, WV
City
Clarksburg, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Food#Olive Garden#Food Drink#The Wall Street Journal#Red Sauce Relic
WKRC

Walmart to close Greater Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Walmart will close one of its Greater Cincinnati locations next month, officials announced Monday. The Arkansas-based retail giant announced in a release it will close the Walmart store in Forest Park, 1143 Smiley Ave., on April 22. The company will still operate Walmart Supercenters within Greater Cincinnati, not including its various Sam's Club locations.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WBOY 12 News

Burnsville & Sutton lakes move to card-only payments

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Collection has announced that it is changing the way it collects day-use fees at Burnsville and Sutton lakes. Automated fee machines, that only accept card payments, have been installed in the Riffle Run and Bulltown Day-Use areas at Burnsville and in the Bee Run and the […]
SUTTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Illegal alien gets 5+ year sentence for WV meth sales

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Senior U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley sentenced an illegal alien to more than five years(63 months), in federal prison, for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Lucio Javier Escobedo-Fernandez, 28, a Mexican national, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Fernandez admitted to […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy