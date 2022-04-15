Man arrested after calling 911, deputies find dead woman in Jeffco

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A 24-year-old man was arrested after he called 911 and deputies found a dead woman at the home Thursday.

Angel Rodriguez was taken into custody after Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 10200 block of W. Geddes Circle around 1:45 p.m. on a call from Rodriguez about a murder. They found him on the lawn and a deceased woman who had suffered “obvious traumatic injury” inside the house.

Angel Rodriguez, arrested for second-degree murder after calling 911 and deputies found dead woman (Photo credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Police believe Rodriguez initially called 911 early Thursday morning and gave a partial address before hanging up. Deputies were dispatched at 5:10 a.m. to do a welfare check but did not make contact with anyone at the location.

When emergency services called back, Rodriguez’s mother informed them her son was suffering from a mental health issue and that the family would handle the situation.

Investigators are still piecing together the relationship between Rodriguez and the victim but have not released any additional information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.