New Braunfels' Fischer Park closing for $260k playground upgrades

The playground at Fischer Park will be temporarily closed during renovations. (Chris McLoughlin/Getty Images)

Two playground areas at Fischer Park in News Braunfels will be temporarily closed for brand new equipment installations that kids of all ages can enjoy. The $260,000 park upgrades are to replace the large and small playground structures at the at Fischer Park from April 18 to May 9.

"We are really looking forward to having these new play structures at Fischer Park,” said Parks and Recreation Director Stacey Dicke in a news release. "And we appreciate the patience from residents and visitors while we make these upgrades, which will make these play areas more inclusive and accessible."

The city's contractor, Fun Abounds, will be replacing the existing equipment in both the small and big kids' areas. Fun Abounds will be adding a new corkscrew slide, a large climbing boulder, climbing net repairs and inclusive play equipment like musical instruments, wheelchair transfer on play equipment, a rocker and poured in place surfacing.

The park's splash pad, swing set and grand pavilion will not be affected by the closure and will remain open during the renovations.

