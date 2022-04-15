ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A$AP Rocky & Rihanna: Designer Shuts Down Rumors She Hooked Up With A$AP Behind RiRi’s Back

By Terry Zeller
 3 days ago

As fans were in a frenzy over speculation that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were calling it quits after a cheating scandal, the woman named in all the rumors stepped up to shut it all down. Designer Amina Muaddi took to her Instagram Stories on Friday (April 15) to deny any romantic involvement with the rapper, calling the rumor a “vile lie” and “fake gossip.”

“I’ve always believed that an unfortunate lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile,” she wrote. “I initially assumed that this fake gossip – fabricated with such malicious intent – would not be taken seriously. However, in the last 24h I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life.”

“Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for,” Amina continued. “While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and i go back to my business – I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lUcPR_0fAVNB3V00
Amina Muaddi, seen here at Milan Fashion Week in 2022, shut down rumors she had an affair with Rihanna’s baby daddy ASAP Rocky. (Shutterstock)

Amina, who works as a designer for Fenty, was first mentioned as part of the online conspiracy when a Twitter user posted, “Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.” The tweet sparked huge reactions, as fans were dying to know more details. However, TMZ reported that the rumors were “100% false on both counts.” Sources also said, “1 million percent not true. They’re fine.”

Now with Amina’s stunning post added to the mix, perhaps fans can calm down and get back to enjoying the inspiring romance of Rihanna and ASAP, who were first linked in 2020 and announced their pregnancy in January. Since the reveal, sources told HollywoodLife that an engagement could be on the horizon for happy couple.

“Rocky absolutely feels that Rihanna is the perfect person for him, and he can’t imagine his life without her. They have discussed marriage and kids. They know it’s something they both want,” the insider noted. “Despite their romance heating up as quickly as it has, they’ve had time to lay the foundation for a great relationship since they were friends for so long before they hooked up.”

hotnewhiphop.com

Monica & C-Murder Look Happy During Prison Visit

Their connection began decades ago and while C-Murder continues to fight his case,Monica has proceeded to hold him down. In 2009, C-Murder, real name Corey Miller, was found guilty of the murder of a 16-year-old and was sentenced to life in prison. His loved ones, including his brother Master P, have continued to argue his innocence and fight for his freedom. Monica and Miller first dated long ago and in recent years, Miller has taken to his Instagram to verbalize his love for the R&B star.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tiffany Haddish Spotted Out With Rapper Pooch 4 Months After Confirming Common Split: Photo

New paparazzi photos indicate that Tiffany Haddish may be exploring a new romance with another famous rapper after things didn’t last with Common. Tiffany Haddish is moving on from her romance with Common. The Girl’s Trip actress, 42, was pictured arriving for a dinner date with rapper Stallionaires Pooch on March 30, roughly four months after she confirmed her split from Common, 50. Tiffany walked into Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood with security by her side and Pooch behind her. The possible new couple seemingly proceeded to have a low-key dinner date at the celebrity hotspot.
CELEBRITIES
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

