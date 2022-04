In the sea of 2022 Oscars dresses, Jessica Chastain was sparkling. The Eyes of Tammy Faye star, who is nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards this year, stepped out onto the red carpet in a dreamy bronze and purple ombré Gucci gown, adorned with sparkling sequins and complete with an organza ruffle-trimmed hem. Completing the look, the actress sported diamond and white gold jewelry by the brand, her elaborate earrings on perfect display with her red hair swept up into a high pony tail. The overall look was, in a word, dreamy. And, as Chastain told ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, reminiscent of Old Hollywood.

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO