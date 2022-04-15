Parish has 3 teams reach softball playoffs

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast Lauderdale heads into the playoffs as the number one seed after clinching the region 5 division 3A championship on Thursday. Assistant baseball coach Austin Quigley said, “It’s big. You know, we’ve talked about it all year, you know, wanting to finish as high as we can. Obviously the one seed, it makes it an easier path for you. Especially in the playoffs. But we didn’t want to push too much. You know we got beat earlier in the week by Morton. Didn’t want to push the guys too much but obviously the win was great. It was big.”

LAUDERDALE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO