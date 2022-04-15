ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklinton, LA

Parish has 3 teams reach softball playoffs

By Chris Kinkaid
bogalusadailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree local teams are about to start their playoff runs. Pine and Mt. Hermon School are playing at home, while Franklinton will be on the road. Pine comes into the playoffs with a...

www.bogalusadailynews.com

Franklinton, LA
