Aurora, CO

Police: Man causes $5k worth of damage with hatchet at Aurora Target

By Blayke Roznowski
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora Target had to be evacuated Thursday night after a man armed with a hatchet allegedly caused more than $5,000 worth of damage.

Aurora officers responded to the Target near Parker and Arapahoe roads shortly after 7 p.m. for reports of a man harassing employees, entering into “employees only” areas of the store and shoplifting.

The man, later identified as 38-year-old John Speier, left the store but then returned, according to police. When he came back, investigators said he had armed himself with a hatchet. It was not clear whether it was his own or if he had taken it from the store.

A large number of officers responded because Speier was armed with a weapon and due to his “erratic behavior,” Aurora police said. The store was evacuated, and police were able to take Speier into custody.

No one was hurt during the incident.

The Aurora Police Department did not provide further details on what Speier allegedly damaged inside the store.

Speier was taken to jail and charged with criminal mischief.

Comments / 17

Dominique Reginato-Hall
3d ago

He is probably already out and ready to do it again thanks to the no bail laws passed!! And we seriously wonder why crime is skyrocketing it's because of ridiculous laws such as this that were passed by democrats!! On top of that I'm sure the DA will plea it down or decline to charge unless he's white then he'll have bail and will be charged.

Reply(3)
10
Diana Valencia
2d ago

Criminal mischief is not a serious amount of charge! when you have a hatchet in your hand that is capable of killing someone, he ought to be charged with attempted murder, & menacing.

Reply
5
ban the aclu
2d ago

in the old days a violent nut job like this would just be shot and not victemize the neighborhood anymore....what a great system until we started valuing rejects over normal non violent, non criminal people...

Reply
3
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
KXRM

Missing juvenile found, mother arrested

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old girl is safe and her mother is under arrest for violation of a custody order. On February 14, 2022, 12 year-old Kaydence Reaume was reported missing to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) from her residence on Tennis Lane in unincorporated El Paso County, near the intersection […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

