Bunnies are pets, not toys, say experts ahead of Easter

If I tallied the amount of time I've spent staring at potatoes, it would be hours. In that time I could have started to learn a new language, finally finished my stash of pandemic-purchased needlepoint canvases, properly trained for a marathon, perhaps even run said marathon. But instead, I stare at spuds of every color and creed — red potatoes, new potatoes, Yukon golds, baking potatoes, sweet potatoes (or are they yams?), and the large-and-in-charge russet. The problem is, eventually some start to stare back at me. What are those creepy little eyes sprouting chaotically from my potatoes? Should I cut them off? Are they safe to eat?

