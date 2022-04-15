ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saucier, MS

Bunnies are pets, not toys, say experts ahead of Easter

By David Elliott, Dylan Jones
WLOX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Easter is just a few days away, and while some parents may feel inclined to surprise their children with a new pet bunny on Sunday morning, many experts have advised against it. Among these experts are James and Sherry...

www.wlox.com

Comments / 2

Related
LivingCheap

Pets get free photo with Easter Bunny at PetSmart

Easter is all about bunnies, chicks and just about any baby animal. However, it doesn’t mean our beloved dogs and cats can’t get into the springtime fun. Pet parents will want to hop over to PetSmart for a memorable photo with the Easter Bunny. It’s also the perfect time to pick up some treats and toys for their Easter basket!
ANIMALS
WNEP-TV 16

Easy Sew Easter Bunny Craft

SCRANTON, Pa. — Spring is here and Easter is just around the corner! Home and Backyard hopped on over to White Sewing Center to learn how to make an adorable fabric bunny! This easy to sew rabbit is perfect for spring decor or Easter gifts for any age. You can create this rabbit with very little materials. The materials needed are fabric, stuffing, scissors, a pattern, a needle and thread (a sewing machine can be used too)
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saucier, MS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Mississippi State
Mississippi Pets & Animals
Saucier, MS
Lifestyle
WLOX

Spring Break cleanup along Biloxi beach continues

Authorities said the fire sparked around 2 p.m. and spread quickly as the wind whipped. Folks we talked to said lately, the trash pile has grown, and now most of the garbage they find is near “no dumping” signs. Understanding emphysema with Dr. Bobby Tullos. Updated: 7 hours...
BILOXI, MS
Newswatch 16

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was an interactive fairytale for some in Scranton Saturday morning when the Ritz Theater on Wyoming Avenue held a 'Breakfast with the Bunny' event. The Easter Bunny was joined by some fairytale characters for the event that included many options for breakfast, crafts, and activities for children.
SCRANTON, PA
WTAJ

Easter Bunny to visit Ebensburg

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria) is hosting a free kid’s fair with the Easter Bunny from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 3 at the Young Peoples Community Center in Ebensburg. This is open to children 12 and under. Along with a visit from the Easter Bunny, there will […]
EBENSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Bunnies#Toys#Wlox#The Humane Society
WLOX

Biloxi Shrimping Trip restores 70-year old boat

For many South Mississippians, Easter means crawfish! Jaimee is learning the secrets to a great crawfish boil from a backyard boil master: Billy Rodderick. The price hike is making it difficult to keep on the menu. In Louisiana, oysters sold for $60 a gallon before Hurricane Ida last year. Right now they are selling for almost $100 a gallon.
BILOXI, MS
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Demands Grieving Widow Give Her Her House

Are in-laws at all entitled to take something a spouse shared with their late partner?. Death is a terrible tragedy for everyone involved. Whether it's a romantic partner or a parent, and in some cases children, the person who passes away always leaves behind those who love them. And with over 4 million people dying every year in the US due to accidents, illness, and the like, it's not an uncommon reality for many to experience.
WLOX

Second Liners Mardi Gras Club hosts Easter Eggstravaganza

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of people attended The Second Liners Mardi Gras Club’s annual Easter Eggstravaganza. The event took place at John Henry Beck Park in Biloxi. This was their 17th year hosting the event. Chairperson Harriet Mitchell said it is one of the many events the nonprofit throws for community members.
BILOXI, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Salon

Are those weird sprouts on your potatoes safe to eat?

If I tallied the amount of time I've spent staring at potatoes, it would be hours. In that time I could have started to learn a new language, finally finished my stash of pandemic-purchased needlepoint canvases, properly trained for a marathon, perhaps even run said marathon. But instead, I stare at spuds of every color and creed — red potatoes, new potatoes, Yukon golds, baking potatoes, sweet potatoes (or are they yams?), and the large-and-in-charge russet. The problem is, eventually some start to stare back at me. What are those creepy little eyes sprouting chaotically from my potatoes? Should I cut them off? Are they safe to eat?
LIFESTYLE
WLOX

'Put The Guns Down' event in Gulfport

Restaurants are making sure to have enough food stocked up and staffers to take orders from tables. Carrie Duncan joins us with details as things hop off to a great start. Audubon Delta is beginning a pilot study that features lidded trashcans to help protect beach nesting birds. Kimberly Compton and Melinda Averhart join us with details on the project.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Crawfish make big splash for Easter dinner

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - There should be no doubt about how crazy people are over crawfish. The line at Killer Crab Seafood in Gautier on Saturday morning was already out the door and around the building. “We had over 100 people in line this morning an hour before we opened,”...
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

The Firehouse Church gives free gas to the community

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Firehouse Church pumped free gas for the community Saturday morning. Church members helped gas up cars at Universal Food Mart on 8th St. The church wanted to do something to help the community while gas prices were on the rise. They also wanted to help people that are still adjusting to life as the country looks past the pandemic.
MERIDIAN, MS
Complex

Mother of ‘Where We About to Eat At’ Viral Star Antwain Fowler Launches Fundraiser to Open Restaurant in His Honor

A fundraiser has been launched in support of opening a seafood restaurant in honor of the late Antwain “TJ” Fowler. Fowler, of course, became a star thanks to viral footage of the quickly-made-ubiquitous phrase “where we about to eat at?” The widely adored social media figure died at the age of 6 last November, with an initial statement shared at the time saying he had battled autoimmune enteropathy.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy