One would think that the old axion that "beggars can't be choosers" would apply to any team trading Russell Westbrook at this stage of his career, but after getting dealt three times in the past three offseasons, the Los Angeles Lakers apparently feel comfortable being picky as they figure out what to do with their enigmatic point guard. The declining star on a $47 million contract for next season is not exactly coveted league-wide, but according to Marc Stein, the Lakers are not going to make just any trade.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO