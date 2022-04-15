Is Aries gasification proposal at risk of being canceled?

Is the city’s proposal with Aries Clean Technology to open a waste gasification plant at risk of being nullified? It is, according to an update from the city's law department.

In a letter from the law department to Mayor Shaunna O’Connell and the City Council, City Solicitor Matthew Costa says that following discussions with the state's Office of the Inspector General the city is required to “re-initiate the procurement process, including the issuance of a new request for proposals (RFP) for the procurement of biosolids disposal services for the City.”

Gazette Reporter Daniel Schemer breaks down how that is going to work, right here.

