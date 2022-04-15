ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Is Aries gasification proposal at risk of being canceled?

By Kristina Fontes, The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dPCL5_0fAVMOdZ00

Is Aries gasification proposal at risk of being canceled?

Is the city’s proposal with Aries Clean Technology to open a waste gasification plant at risk of being nullified? It is, according to an update from the city's law department.

In a letter from the law department to Mayor Shaunna O’Connell and the City Council, City Solicitor Matthew Costa says that following discussions with the state's Office of the Inspector General the city is required to “re-initiate the procurement process, including the issuance of a new request for proposals (RFP) for the procurement of biosolids disposal services for the City.”

Gazette Reporter Daniel Schemer breaks down how that is going to work, right here.

Weather

Join us

Not one of our beloved digital subscribers yet? You can become one right now, and join the growing team of people dedicated to preserving great local news. It’s so easy — go to TauntonGazette.com/subscribenow and check out the options. For just a few cents a day, you get all-you-can-read local news, and you’ll be keeping local journalism alive in our community!

Check out all these stories and more at TauntonGazette.com. As always, we thank you for reading! Have a great weekend, everyone.

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Extra food stamps in April for recipients in these states

Some states are giving out additional food stamps in April. Find out which ones, here. Rental Assistance: One day left to apply for assistance and avoid eviction. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps benefits lower income families in the US. Read more about it here. Even...
ADVOCACY
WKRC

Stimulus checks for inflation: Here are the states planning to send money to residents

UNDATED (WKRC) - With inflation rates the highest they've been in four decades, some states are planning to soften the economic blow by sending tax rebate checks to residents. While the pandemic helped create a devastating labor shortage, many workers are starting to regain their jobs, leading to an income tax increase, and thriving retail sales are leading to a sales tax increase, as well.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasification#Uban Construction#Aries Clean Technology#The City Council#Rfp
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus update: IRS is making Americans pay back $2,000

Stimulus direct aid payments to Americans were crucial during the coronavirus pandemic. There has been ample criticism of the stimulus payments that went out between April 2020 and March 2021. New stimulus payments are being considered by Congress now. Now, for another stimulus update that will impact hundreds-of-thousands of taxpayers.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
BGR.com

Stimulus check update: New $500 payments are coming to people in this state

Stimulus check payments continue sporadically rolling out around the US ever since the federal government sent out its last such payment back in December. They’re taking the form of everything from basic income checks to gas rebate payments to garden-variety stimulus checks. With the latter including a $500 stimulus that’s been going out in recent days as part of the Massachusetts Essential Employee Premium Pay program. The state legislature set aside $460 million for these payments, with $500 payments already going out to 500,000 people in the first round.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Taunton Daily Gazette

Taunton Daily Gazette

1K+
Followers
506
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Taunton, MA from Taunton Daily Gazette.

 http://tauntongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy