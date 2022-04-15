Feds: Niskayuna man received child pornography, faces federal charges

PHOTOGRAPHER: Shutterstock Image

NISKAYUNA – A Niskayuna man has been arrested, accused of receiving child pornography, federal prosecutors said this week.

Aaron Griesche, 39, of Niskayuna, was arrested Thursday and charged with one federal count of receiving child pornography.

Griesche is accused of using his laptop to download child pornography, which he later transferred to a USB storage device, prosecutors said.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, upon conviction, prosecutors said.

Griesche appeared in court Thursday and was ordered held pending further proceedings, prosecutors said.

The case is being investigated by the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force and by the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Dustin C. Segovia as part of Project Safe Childhood.

