The Dandelion

By Candis R. McLean
 3 days ago
When the snow starts falling, and we want to dive into a pub that could be the set of a few episodes of Peaky Blinders, we head to The Dandelion in Rittenhouse...

Terry Black's Barbecue

If the Black family name rings a bell, it’s not just your mind playing tricks on you. To summarize it briefly—way back when, there was a feud in the Black family that resulted in two different restaurant lines forming, Black’s BBQ and Terry Black’s BBQ. Both sides claim to be following the traditions they grew up with, with the end results being some very classic (and ultimately similar) barbecue. All of the meat here is smoked on-site, with a sprawling, rustic-styled dining room that feels like it belongs out in the country rather than busy Barton Springs Rd. And they’re one of the few barbecue spots in town that stays open well into dinner hours. Despite that, it’s always packed, with lines generally snaking out of the building into an all-too-small parking lot. They have all of the classics here, but the standouts are the brisket and the beef ribs. In case you need to walk off your meal afterward, this place is right by the hike and bike trail, but do yourself a favor and take a nap at Auditorium Shores instead.
RESTAURANTS
London Bruncher

Sautéed Pea Salad with Burrata Recipe

This easy warm-weather appetizer is ready in 10 minutes!. In this recipe, sugar snap peas are thinly sliced on the bias with shallots served over creamy burrata with grilled bread. Adding red wine vinegar to the pea salad as they cook adds a bit of acidity to contrast with the cheese. While they are mainly thought of as a spring vegetable, peas are in season starting in Spring through September or October. Store peas in the refrigerator, wrapped in plastic. They will stay fresh for three to five days.
Ham Yard Hotel

Cocktails, chicken schnitzel, coffee with clients, a courtyard with fireplaces. As you can probably tell, we’re big fans of alliteration but we’re also suckers for a hotel restaurant that’s smack bang in Soho and can pull off countless dining scenarios, easy peasy. Open from morning to night, this place really comes into its own for schmoozy client meetings or an afternoon tea experience that you definitely didn’t suggest because you once again forget your aunt’s birthday. The look is very much country manor class with a side of jazz hands and although the service can be a little hit or miss, it’s a great shout for breakfast meetings or a cocktail alongside some eclectic brasserie nibbles.
FOOD & DRINKS
Minghin Cuisine

If you need a place to take your out-of-town relatives after sightseeing around the Loop, grab some dim sum at the downtown location of MingHin. The massive dining space might look fancy, but it’s casual enough for a family-style meal where you'll feel comfortable leaping across the table for the last dumpling. Their dim sum menu is full of an endless array of choices, so there’s bound to be something that every member of your family will like. Some of our favorite options are juicy shrimp and pork shumai, chewy rice crepes filled with beef, steamed BBQ pork buns, and desserts like puffy egg custard tarts. They also have larger entrees, but dim sum is what keeps us coming back here.
RESTAURANTS
Otis

Otis is on a warehouse-filled block in East Williamsburg, not far from the Morgan L train stop. The space is long and dark—with a big bar up front and a small dining room in the back—and most of the menu is vaguely Italian. When you stop by, you might see gnocchi with peas, pork shoulder with miso and ricotta, or grilled iceberg lettuce with carrot adobo. The dishes are always a little more interesting than what you'd find at your average pasta/kale spot—and, for some reason, it's never too hard to get a table here. Try this place the next time you need an impressive last-minute dinner option, and sit outside if it's nice out.
RESTAURANTS
Henry County Daily Herald

RECIPE: Deviled Eggs

At first glance, these look like regular deviled eggs but one bite and you're hooked. They're creamy and full of flavor. The faint flavor from horseradish sauce is enough to know something's different from the spice but you can't put your finger on it. The same goes with the Romano cheese. It's faint but adds a bit of savoriness and zest to these deviled eggs. This recipe makes a lot and is great if you're serving a crowd (or really like deviled eggs).
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Stuffed garlic chicken burritos

The thing that I love about preparing chicken is how it's so versatile. Today, I chopped chicken breasts into bite-sized chunks and then cooked them in a roasted garlic butter sauce. I wrapped the chicken in soft-shell tortillas. The results were delicious.
The Daily South

Banana Bundt Cake

Worlds collide in this new cake recipe that just about knocked our Test Kitchen pros' socks off. "It's like the best banana bread in the world collided with a pound cake." That's how they describe this Banana Bundt Cake, and with that glowing review, one thing's for sure: This cake just became an instant classic.
RECIPES
Eater

The Best Sheet Pan Recipes, According to Eater Editors

On weeknights, or in advance of spontaneous dinner parties, or during those times when cooking just feels like a slog, there is nothing quite like a sheet pan. The flattened versions of one-pot recipes, sheet pan recipes are often as easy as they are quick, and though no one likes to scrub a sheet pan after dinner, tin foil and parchment make that task a little easier. Here are six Eater editors’ recipes for broiler-friendly, oven-dependent, delicious sheet pan recipes for any occasion.
RECIPES
Awash Ethiopian Restaurant

Miami-Dade County has exactly one Ethiopian restaurant. We’d like more, but hey, at least our one Ethiopian restaurant is incredibly good. You’ll find Awash Ethiopian in Miami Gardens, and it’s usually full of people tearing chunks of spongy injera bread and using it to scoop up piles of beautifully seasoned and spiced vegetables and meat. The best things to get here are the Taste of Awash platter or the vegetarian combo if you don’t eat meat. An Ethiopian coffee to finish things off is a good call too unless you’re trying to go to sleep in the next eight hours.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Alexandra’s Macarons

Alexandra’s Macarons is a bakery in the Central District that predictably serves French macarons. But on Thursday and Friday evenings from 4 to 8pm, their cafe space turns into a pizzeria aptly named “Pizza Queens,” and it’s the best pizza-related secret in town. Their pies have a great bouncy bread-like feel to them, the fresh mozzarella in their margherita swirls with the tomato to make a milky pink sauce, and if you’re a fan of white pizzas, they serve a delicious french onion soup-inspired option slathered in caramelized onion and breadcrumbs. With just a few bistro tables, the occasional live music duet, and a short menu of wine and beer, it makes for an exciting (yet low-key) pizza date you can later brag about to anyone who will listen.
RESTAURANTS
Wildseed

With its prime location near the Palace of Fine Arts and the Presidio, Wildseed often has wait times upwards of 90 minutes—but don’t let that deter you from some of the best vegetarian and plant-based meals in the city. Each of their seven menus has options that are familiar, but with a vegan/vegetarian twist. If you’re aiming for a midday meal, check out their beet poke—including macadamia, baby cucumbers, ponzu, and served with seaweed garlic crackers—or their version of rigatoni bolognese with mushrooms, ground Impossible, chard, and parmesan. For late-night sweets, order their Meyer lemon agave cheesecake, served with whipped coconut cream and coconut shavings.
RESTAURANTS
Bar Cecil

Opening in April 2021, Bar Cecil is unquestionably the hardest table to get in Palm Springs right now. Reservations at this American bar/restaurant book out weeks in advance–even during the low season–and if you think going midweek will help your chances, it won’t. Here’s the good news: the bar area is walk-in only and that’s where you’ll want to sit anyway. The entire menu is offered here (get the perfectly-moist pork chop, it’s the best we’ve ever eaten), plus you can chat up the bartenders about all the original art on the walls while they pour you a perfectly-made Old Fashioned. Bar Cecil is one of those places that’s sexy and chic without feeling like sexy and chic is the theme. It just naturally is - while also being our favorite place to grab dinner in town.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The Kitchn

How to Make Matzo Toffee Bark

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Matzo toffee bark, sheets of matzos covered with toffee and melted chocolate (I know: yum), is a long-time staple at my family’s Passover Seder. But this wasn’t always the case. Here’s the story.
RECIPES
Good Shape Pizza

Pizza toppings are great, but it’s just as important to recognize the mightiness of a stupendous cheese pie. That brings us to Good Shape. This mobile pizza operation has popped up at Add-A-Ball, Chuck’s Hop Shop, and Oddfellow’s Cafe, and their small pies covered in char bubbles are both crisp and foldable at the same time—a true achievement in pizza-making. Between the simplicity of their tomato sauce, the fusing of mozzarella, pecorino, and provolone, and hints of chili flake and dried oregano, it all works together to become the best cheese pie in Seattle. The only correct side dish to complement your pizza is an order of sesame-coated cheeseburger rolls dunked in special sauce.
SEATTLE, WA
Diner Bar

Diner Bar is the new restaurant/bar from Savannah chef Mashama Bailey located at the base of the new Thompson and Tommie Hotels in downtown Austin. The food is seasonal Southern meets Texas, and the menu includes dishes like chicken fried quail, foie gras and grits, seafood boudin, and whole grilled fish with salsa macha and fennel salsa verde.
AUSTIN, TX
The Vegan Hood Chefs

Vegan Hood Chefs is a roving food truck with a mission—to create access to 100% vegan meals for local disenfranchised communities. And these meals are nothing short of game-changing. The menu constantly rotates, but you’ll see things like shrimp tacos, crispy grit cakes, “poke” fries, po’boys, jerk chicken and waffles, and other battered, fried, and coconut-marinated foods. Many dishes are brightened with pineapple slaws and tangy chipotle sauces and aiolis. Their locations vary, so you’ll have to put in some work if you want to track them down (read: stay glued to their Instagram feed, where they announce pop-up spots). We’ve recently seen them at Spark Social SF, Harmonic Brewing in the Dogpatch, and Line 51 Brewing in Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
21st Amendment Brewery & Restaurant

If you work in SoMa, 21st Amendment is a good after-hours spot to blow off steam with a few coworkers. They have a good beer selection and solid bar food like cubanos and tacos. Grab a table and try to get your new coworker to explain how exactly they got into stamp collecting when they try to bring up office culture or reporting structures.
RESTAURANTS
