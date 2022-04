Ronald Matley of Powell was in the right place at the right time – and, unlike what many would do under similar circumstances, Matley did the right thing as well. On October 5, 2021, Matley was on his bicycle when he came across the scene of a pickup truck explosion. While many bystanders stayed in their cars to avoid the fire, he choose to come up to the truck, noted the driver on the front seat, and pulled the victim out of the vehicle.

OHIO STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO