Ag organizations receive grants

The Illinois Farm Bureau is giving $500 grants to eight groups in Morgan, Greene, Macoupin, Sangamon and Scott counties for community improvement projects. (Westend61/Getty Images/Westend61)

Grants were given to:

Greene County: Carrollton High School FFA for Color up Carrollton to plant flowers around the square and Greenfield High School FFA for a project for the square.

FFA adviser Beth Burrow said students are continuing to look for funding to help further their project to replace the planters on the square.

Macoupin County: Clover Cadets 4-H Club to provide hygiene kits at North Mac schools, Macoupin County Hunger Ambassadors 4-H Club to provide extended-break meal packages and Northwestern Green Machines 4-H Club to beautify the basketball court area at Scottville Park.

Morgan County: Berea Ag 4-H Club to update landscaping at Berea Christian Church.

Sangamon County: West Side 4-H Club to add activities at the hayloft at the Sangamon County Fairgrounds.

Scott County: Neighborhood Guys and Gals 4-H Club to improve a shelter at the Scott County Nursing Center.