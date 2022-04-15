Everything We Know About Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ Movie

On Wednesday morning, Harry Styles announced the May 20 release of his third studio album Harry’s House by tweeting a photo of himself standing on the ceiling of, well, Harry’s house, which is decorated with a vase of tulips, burnt orange sofa, and almost entirely empty white walls. The 28-year-old musician also shared a 40-second video of himself wandering onto the stage of an opulent empty theater. As in the photo (which we’re assuming to be the album cover), he’s wearing a custom spring 2022 ensemble by the London-based designer Molly Goddard consisting of a floaty embroidered blouse with a Peter Pan collar, wide-leg jeans decorated with a single red flower, and white ballet flats topped off with bows. (Unlike many of his more feminine looks, the pieces are unisex and men’s rather than womenswear.)
