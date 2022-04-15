ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Patriots' Day: What's open, closed in Massachusetts

By Telegram & Gazette Staff
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UzF0Z_0fAVJmf600

Monday is Patriots' Day. Here’s what’s open and what’s closed:

Supermarkets: Open

Retail stores: Open

Banks: May open

Federal offices: Open

State offices: Closed

Municipal offices: Closed

Schools: Closed

Libraries: Closed

Stock market: Open

Mail: Regular delivery

Worcester Regional Transit Authority: Saturday schedule, with the exception of Routes 29, 33 and 42, which will operate on a regular weekday schedule. More

Worcester trash collection: Trash and recycling pickup will be delayed one day.

MBTA: Commuter rail trains will run on the regular weekday schedule.

