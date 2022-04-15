Patriots' Day: What's open, closed in Massachusetts
Monday is Patriots' Day. Here’s what’s open and what’s closed:
Supermarkets: Open
Retail stores: Open
Banks: May open
Federal offices: Open
State offices: Closed
Municipal offices: Closed
Schools: Closed
Libraries: Closed
Stock market: Open
Mail: Regular delivery
Worcester Regional Transit Authority: Saturday schedule, with the exception of Routes 29, 33 and 42, which will operate on a regular weekday schedule. More
Worcester trash collection: Trash and recycling pickup will be delayed one day.
MBTA: Commuter rail trains will run on the regular weekday schedule.
Comments / 0