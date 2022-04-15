ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salado, TX

Tornado damage reported in areas of Texas

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon, Nexstar Media Wire, Tahera Rahman
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

SALADO, Texas ( KXAN ) — Homes in Salado, Texas, a little less than 10 miles north of Jarrell, were damaged by a tornado Tuesday , officials said.

The tornado was spotted a little after 5:30 p.m., moving between Florence and Salado, the communities most affected by storm damage.

VIDEO: Tornado spotted by storm chaser near Williamson-Bell County line

Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety said there were a lot of debris and power lines down on a roadway — FM 2843 — between Salado and Florence. The road was closed off, with only local traffic allowed.

Officials said well-built ranch-style homes were heavily damaged or destroyed.

“If we have to stay out here all night, we’re not going to stop until everybody’s accounted for and everybody is safe, and then we’re going to definitely — the ones that have lost their homes or they’re not structurally sound — we’re going to find a place to put them,” said Sgt. Bryan Washko with Texas Highway Patrol.

KXAN weathercaster Jim Spencer said the city of Salado was lucky Tuesday evening, as the tornado was headed straight for the town but turned to the north, staying west of the community. The First Warning Weather team predicts the tornado could be of EF-2 or EF-3 strength.

People in the Hidden Springs subdivision, while not impacted by the tornado, were pounded by baseball-sized hail.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yv7nv_0fAVJlmN00
    Hail in Salado April 12 (Photo: Emily Buckwalter)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Svv73_0fAVJlmN00
    Hail in Salado (Photo: Tom Russian)

Residents off of FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road said the area was “wiped off the map” from the tornado.

Law enforcement personnel from Temple, Killeen and Williamson County blocked off FM 2843 where glimpses of destroyed homes could be seen. They said they were also trying to contain a gas leak.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae8ZB_0fAVJlmN00
    Tornado damage along a stretch of FM 2843 right in between Florence and Salado (KXAN Viewer Photos)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DMKYu_0fAVJlmN00
    Tornado damage along a stretch of FM 2843 right in between Florence and Salado (KXAN Viewer Photos)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27snWR_0fAVJlmN00
    Tornado damage along a stretch of FM 2843 right in between Florence and Salado (KXAN Viewer Photos)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s0gKh_0fAVJlmN00
    Tornado damage along a stretch of FM 2843 right in between Florence and Salado (KXAN Viewer Photos)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vwiXq_0fAVJlmN00
    Tornado damage in Cedar Valley Road and FM 2843. (KXAN Photo/Tahera Rahman)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NSlFF_0fAVJlmN00
    Tornado damage in Cedar Valley Road and FM 2843. (KXAN Photo/Tahera Rahman)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25MnvX_0fAVJlmN00
    Tornado damage in Cedar Valley Road and FM 2843. (KXAN Photo/Tahera Rahman)

One homeowner in Florence said he was inside his home when he saw giant pieces of tin fly across his land and the tornado funnel.

“I was in my living room, saw a dust storm outside, I heard the wind, stuff hitting the windows, and I saw a large piece of tin go across the pasture,” recalled Zach Liveris. “It’s a little overwhelming.”

PHOTOS: KXAN viewers share photos during Central Texas severe storms

He said his home didn’t sustain as much damage as his neighbor’s home, where you could see walls blown out, showing a burgundy couch inside and insulation stuck in branches.

“It was so dusty outside, I couldn’t even see the trees and the pasture from the house. It was just very intense winds,” Liveris said, adding that he’s glad everyone is safe.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

